Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 448,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

CERE opened at $35.32 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

