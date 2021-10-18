Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of HomeStreet worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

