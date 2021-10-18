Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,416,676 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of AdaptHealth worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

