Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,932 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Phreesia worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 292.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Phreesia by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,490 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,202 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $63.66 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

