Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,647 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Hawkins worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hawkins by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $813.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

