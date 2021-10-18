Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,821 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of First Busey worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

