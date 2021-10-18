Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,928 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of TrueBlue worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

