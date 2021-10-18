Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,257 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF opened at $29.12 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

