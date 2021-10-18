Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,858 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Saul Centers worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $45.89 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

