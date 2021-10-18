Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,675 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Truist Securities cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.