Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 66,795 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of BGC Partners worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 551,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 437,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGCP opened at $5.53 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

