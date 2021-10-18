Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,118 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of CBIZ worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $34.88 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

