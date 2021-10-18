Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,029 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Nelnet worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,617.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,927 shares of company stock worth $2,391,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $83.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.