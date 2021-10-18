Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM stock opened at $118.10 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

