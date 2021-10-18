Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in September

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

