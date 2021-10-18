Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $889,951.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,727,747.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

