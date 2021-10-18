Barclays Increases BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €51.70

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,494. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.