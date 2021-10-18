Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.15

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 145815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

