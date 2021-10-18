Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Barclays by 47.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Barclays by 36.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 116,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

