Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 133,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,420. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

