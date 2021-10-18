Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.73. 80,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,493. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 718.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 224,278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 196,859,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 22,935,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.