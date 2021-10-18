Barclays Upgrades C&C Group (LON:CCR) to Overweight

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.
C&C Group stock opened at GBX 255.18 ($3.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).
C&C Group Company Profile
