Barclays Upgrades C&C Group (LON:CCR) to Overweight

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 255.18 ($3.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

