Bares Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the quarter. Cimpress makes up approximately 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cimpress worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CMPR opened at $87.38 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

