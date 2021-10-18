Bares Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises about 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Alarm.com worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.