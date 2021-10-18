Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases 105,699 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Mimecast makes up 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Mimecast worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,908 shares of company stock valued at $9,373,603. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

