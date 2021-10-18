Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 154,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on B shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.