Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229,225 shares during the period. Barnes & Noble Education accounts for about 4.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

