Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $71,682,000 after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

