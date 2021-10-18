Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.65.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

