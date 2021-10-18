BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Up 1.3%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.49. 47,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 66,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get BBTV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$156.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.