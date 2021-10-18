Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
BODY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of BODY traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 5.26. 18,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.79. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 5.12 and a 1-year high of 18.20.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.
