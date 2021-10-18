Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,078 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 87.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 421,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 197,118 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

