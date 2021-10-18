Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

