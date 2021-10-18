Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 6.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 142,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,098,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 147,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

