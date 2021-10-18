Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €91.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €91.00 ($107.06) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of ETR BFSA traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €65.80 ($77.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,607 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.72. Befesa has a 1-year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1-year high of €72.90 ($85.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.