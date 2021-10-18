Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,018. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.