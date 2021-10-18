BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

