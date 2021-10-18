BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BELLUS Health traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.45. 24,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,316,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLU. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

