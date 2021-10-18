Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AGPIF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.