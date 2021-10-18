Berry Data Price Tops $0.82 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $331,684.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.24 or 0.99629075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.62 or 0.05993815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

