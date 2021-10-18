Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.86

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of analysts have commented on BRY shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

