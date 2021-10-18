Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,327,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $48,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.