Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 4,631 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Kevin Lee sold 49 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,940.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,444. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $60.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

