BIDR (BIDR) Market Capitalization Hits $16.03 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $38.69 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,239,674.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00067517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.51 or 1.00035168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.24 or 0.06110967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

