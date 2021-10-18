BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $13.43 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $214,217.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00371535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

