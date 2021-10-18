Big Data Protocol Trading Up 4.4% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $871,935.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00196834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00090112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

