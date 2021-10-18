Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.92% of Big Lots worth $135,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.46 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

