Binamon (BMON) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $1.50 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.84 or 1.00127249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.05 or 0.06079610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

