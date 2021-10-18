BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $83.47

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $153.28 million and $41.93 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.47 or 0.00135748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00615802 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,426,782 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,446 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

