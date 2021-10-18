Bintex Futures Trading 9% Higher This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $109,823.38 and $62,447.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

